Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Finally Hits No. 1 After 25 Years

A quarter-century after the song was first released, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The rare modern Christmas song to became a standard, the song is also the first holiday song to top the chart in more than 60 years. This was also Carey’s 19th Hot 100 single, putting her one single shy of tying The Beatles‘ record of 20.

The previous Hot 100 peak for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was No. 3, which it reached last year and during last week’s chart, Billboard reported. The song re-entered the Hot 100 Top 10 in December 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was first released on Carey’s 1994 Christmas album Merry Christmas. The song was written and produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. Carey also re-recorded the song as a duet with Justin Bieber for Bieber’s Under the Mistletoe album.

Billboard’s Hot 100 rankings are a mix of data from sales, radio airplay and U.S. streaming, so it is unsurprising that the song is also topping other charts. It hit No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 45.6 million streams, up 30 percent from the previous week. It also topped the Digital Songs Sales chart, jumping 185 percent with 27,000 digital copies sold. Over at the Radio Songs chart, the song hit No. 27, with 34.4 million all-format airplay.

Amazingly, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the first holiday song to top the chart since the novelty song “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks topped the chart for four weeks in 1958 to 1959.

This was also Carey’s 19th Hot 11 No. 1, the most ever for a solo artist. She is just one hit away from tying The Beatles’ record 20 Hot 100 No. 1s. Carey and The Beatles have some distance between themselves and the rest of the field, as the artist with the third-most is Rihanna, who has 14.

One record Carey has over The Beatles is the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. She has 80 weeks, 20 more than Rihanna and 21 more than The Beatles. Boyz II Men and Drake round out the Top 5 with 50 weeks and 49, respectively. Carey’s “One Sweet Day,” which featured Boyz II Men, is her longest-running Hot 100 hit with 16 weeks.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” also helped Carey become the artist with the longest span between her first No. 1 and most recent. Carey scored her first No. 1 with “Vision of Love,” which charted in 1990, more than 29 years ago. Cher previously held the record at 27 years.

Carey also joins an elite club with at least one No. 1 single in the past three decades. The only other artists to achieve that stat are Christina Aguilera, Usher and Britney Spears.

Another crazy record “All I Want For Christmas Is You” now owns is the longest trip to No. 1. It also broke the record for most weeks on the chart before reaching No. 1 with 35 weeks.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images