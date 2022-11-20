Mariah Carey Adds Another Layer to Her Christmas Legacy at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Queen of Christmas is happy going into her season. Mariah Carey announced that she's going on a small tour performing a medley of her holiday hits, with shows in New York City and Toronto. One show at Madison Square Garden will be taped and air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. Carey also has a holiday-themed book that she's promoting. But her most exciting new partnership is with the longstanding Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She will perform at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Attendees in-person and millions watching from their living rooms will sing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on Nov. 24 around noon Eastern Standard Time as an opener for Santa Clause. Old Saint Nick will arrive at Macy's 34th Street store in Herald Square. Carey shared the news in an Instagram post on Nov. 18. "My childhood dream is coming to life! I'm going to be opening for the one and only Santa Claus at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!" she wrote.

The star-studded line-up includes Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Sean Paul, the stars of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

The good news comes after Carey lost her trademark bid for "Queen of Christmas." She filed the request earlier this year, stating that she planned to use the title for fragrances, lotions, nail polish, jewelry, cups, mugs, chocolate milk, coconut water – as well as ornaments, toys, dog clothing, masks, lingerie, and sweatshirts.

Many opposed the trademark, including fellow singer Darlene Love, who performed the classic hit "Christmas Baby Please Come Home" – and Elizabeth Chan. The latter filed an opposition, arguing no one should "monopolize" the word "Christmas." It appears they both got their wish. Carey has been silent on the ruling.