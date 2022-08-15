Maren Morris Teases New Song With Zedd 4 Years After 'The Middle' Success

Looks like Maren Morris is heading back to "The Middle" with Zedd. At the very least, it appears as though the singer and the DJ are going to collaborate once again. On social media, Morris posted a photo with Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, teasing a new collaboration.

Morris posted a photo of herself and Zedd, and the image looks fitting to promote their next single. Alongside the snap, the country singer teased, "Round 2?" Although, they did not provide any further details about a possible collaboration. The photo certainly got fans excited over the fact that new music could possibly be on the way from Morris and Zedd. One fan wrote, "Oooo I'm so excited!!!!" Another commented, "Omg another smash hit."

"The Middle" was initially released in 2018 and became a major hit. The song has an interesting history, as it was recorded by 12 top female singers, per Variety. Before Morris' version was released, singers such as Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Anne-Marie all tried their hand at the vocals. Even though the track had a long history behind it before Morris' version became the hit that fans know, it enjoyed a great deal of success. As Billboard noted, the track landed itself at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for an impressive 33 weeks. It was also nominated for three Grammy Awards — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. During an interview with Billboard around when the song was first released, Zedd spoke about recording the song and noted that it was "one of the fastest sessions" that he's ever done.

"I'm known for recording a singer until there's basically no more voice left — to be safe, so that I never have to ask somebody to come back," Zedd told the outlet. "This was 20 takes, two hours: Maren really knew the song." In the same interview, Morris reflected on what it was like to hear the song for the first time. She said, "Technically, it was in the Target commercial [aired during the 2018 Grammys], but hearing it on [WRVW] The River, the pop station here in Nashville, there's something about radio waves coming through your car speakers. Country fans may have been scared of [me] leaving the nest initially, but once the song came out they were just proud of me for making a catchy-as-hell song."