Maren Morris Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘The Middle’

Maren Morris‘ collaboration with DJ Zedd and electronic duo Grey, “The Middle,” has been climbing the charts, and Morris is understandably thrilled about the reception.

To celebrate the song’s streak of five weeks at number one on Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, Morris shared a new take on the electronic track, giving fans a quick acoustic performance on social media.

Armed with only her guitar and parked in a casual setting, Morris showed off her powerful pipes as she sang the song’s chorus.

5 WEEKS NUMBER ONE!!! ✨✨✨✨🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/UVNoNwd2iC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 3, 2018

Just as they are in the song, Morris’ vocals are crystal clear and on point, proving that she can shine with full electronic production or just a simple guitar.

Morris recently performed the track live with Zedd for the first time at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas.

“First time hearing the song this loud,” the newlywed tweeted along with a video of the performance.

First time hearing the song this loud. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/GfOO29o82E — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 29, 2018

This is Morris’ first time topping the pop airplay chart, though she previously topped the country airplay chart twice — once with Thomas Rhett last year on their duet “Craving You” and in January as a solo artist with her single “I Could Use a Love Song.”

In addition to “The Middle,” Morris has another track on the charts, with her current single “Rich” sitting at No. 37 on country airplay.

“‘Rich’ feels like the perfect, confident, laugh-the-B.S.-off-with-your-friends kind of song to go into Spring with,”Morris said, via Taste of Country. “More importantly, ‘Rich’ is the first time we’ve really let fans pick the single, so it was a no-brainer to make it my final single from Hero.”

“I remember from the first headline tour I did over a year ago, everyone in the crowd was singing the chorus so loud that I was completely stunned,” she added. “My fans grabbed ahold and never let go.”

Morris will take both of these songs on the road with her this summer when she joins Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour. The pair also has a duet together, “Seeing Blind,” which appears on Horan’s album Flicker.

“I’m hoping to get out of my comfort zone this summer,” Morris recently told PopCulture.com of the upcoming trek. “We’re going to South America. I’m getting out of my comfort zone by traveling this much. I might go on the golf course and witness a game or two. I’m under the impression [Horan] will be doing that a lot, so I don’t know. I’ll need to talk to him. But he’s the best guy and he had the best time at the CMA [Awards] this past year, and he’d never been to a country award show.”

“I think he was enamored at how friendly everyone was and how much everyone is actually friends with each other,” she continued. “And he’s was just bowled over by that, and then I look over and he’s getting Luke Bryan’s number and I just thought that was so adorable.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MarenMorris