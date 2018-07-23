Watch Carly Pearce, Gary LeVox and Shay Mooney Cover ‘The Middle’ by Maren Morris

Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay are currently on the road with Rascal Flatts, serving as the opening acts for the Flatts’ Back to Us Tour – and apparently having plenty of fun along the way. Pearce recently shared a video of the three performing a cover of “The Middle,” which Maren Morris recorded with Zedd and Grey.

“Can we just be a new group?” Pearce writes. “😍😍😍(also that dance at the end with Gary 😂🙌🏻)”

The Kentucky native is clearly enjoying her time out on the road with the trio and duo, part of a whirlwind year that already included opening for Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett, and will conclude with opening for Luke Bryan on his What Makes You Country Tour.

“I’m the only girl on every one of those tours,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com. “To have the opportunity to go out with one of those powerhouses, let alone all of them, getting to be exposed to all their different audiences, and to be the female that they thought of when they thought of having some girl power out on their tours. That they thought of me, I feel like in a year, I’m going to sit and just look at you and be like, ‘I don’t understand.’

“I’m huge fans of all these people,” continues Pearce. “It’s been hard for me at these press conferences when we announce tours to not freak out and be a fan girl because I grew up going to Rascall Flatts concerts. I have every Blake Shelton album. I’m a huge fan of Luke. I love Thomas Rhett. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s four of the biggest tours of the year.”

It’s been a big year in Pearce’s personal life as well. The “Hide the Wine” singer just revealed she is dating fellow singer Michael Ray, sharing a recent pic of the two of them chatting over coffee via FaceTime, while they are both on the road.

“Mornin coffee even if it’s miles apart @carlypearce ☕️❤️” Pearce posts, along with a photo of her with coffee cup.

