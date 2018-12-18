Maren Morris Claims Success on 2018 New Year’s Resolution

When Maren Morris rang in 2018, she didn’t hope to make more money, or have more success in the new year. Instead, the “Rich” singer wanted to improve her bartending skills, which she believes she is at least on her way to mastering.

“I remember that this year’s resolution was to be better at making cocktails,” Morris told CMT. “My husband is such a great cook, and I felt like I didn’t contribute anything in that arena. So I was like, ‘I’ll handle the cocktails.’ And I’ve gotten a little bit better at making them this year. I can make them at the house, on the road, and on the bus. I got really good at making margaritas, I think.”

Morris will wrap up the year by performing for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, making one of her biggest dreams come true.

“When Allstate asked me to be part of ringing in the New Year, I’d always wanted to do the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, so this was just a bucket list thing for me,” Morris said. “And I get to bring my band and my husband. Plus Florida Georgia Line will be there. And I’ve never celebrated New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, so it will be a really fun time in the French Quarter.”

Morris has certainly had an upforgettable year, and not just because of her marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd and her multi-platinum “The Middle” collaboration with Zedd and Grey. The 28-year-old was also nominated for an astonishing five Grammys, including for Country Song of the Year and Country Duo/Group Performance, both for her song, “The Hate,” which she sings with Vince Gill, and both Record of the Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Middle.”

“This is the best news to end 2018 on,” Morris said, via Billboard. “I’ve had a really amazing year paired with ‘The Middle.’ I went on tour with Niall Horan, and the crowds in South America were singing ‘The Middle’ back so loud, and that’s when I got it: That song had officially gone around the world, and a song of my own had never quite had that extent of a reach.”

“I’m sure Zedd would say the same thing,” she continued. “We’re an unlikely pair, but because it fit the song so well, it was a great marriage of genres. The Grammys are known for these unlikely Grammy Moment collaborations, so to have a song that really represented what the Grammys are about is really full circle.”

Morris has completed her sophomore album, which is scheduled for a 2019 release. Updates will be posted at MarenMorris.com as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Steve Jennings