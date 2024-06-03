The Black Keys Shares Health Update as They Confirm Tour Cancellation

The Black Keys have confirmed their 2024 tour cancellation news, while also sharing a health update about members Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach. The band had been set to head out on a big U.S. tour late this year, set to kick off in September. However, they quietly canceled the plans, as reported by Variety.

Now, the band has offered an explanation on social media. "The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well," begins a statement posted on the band's Instagram page. "Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly."

"Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets," the statement continued. "Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change... We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

Childoohs friends Carney and Auerbach formed The Black Keys in their home state, Ohio, in 2001. To date, they have released 12 studio albums. The most recent is Ohio Players, which dropped in April and has been met with positive reviews from critics.

The band also recently unveiled a new documentary, This Is a Film About the Black Keys, which explores "the historical tensions between the bandmates" as well as the friendship that keeps them bonded. "We've figured each other out, for the most part," said Auerbach in the film. "We're just two very opinionated, hard-headed people, trapped for eternity together."