Madonna Almost Unrecognizable in New Photo Debuting Bold Brunette Look

Madonna is known for changing up her looks during her career, but on Friday, she looked even more unrecognizable than usual in a new Instagram selfie.

The new photo shows Madonna with short brunette hair, looking very different from the blonde look she has been sporting lately. One of her young daughters is seen peeking over Madonna’s shoulder.

“But what if……………….” Madonna wrote in the caption, alongside a heart-eyes emoji and the hashtag “photobomb.”

The new look earned rave reviews from many of her fans in the comments section.

“Oh my God!!!! It’s been what seems a lifetime since you last were brunette and I’m so digging it,” one person wrote.

“You look like Betty Boop on this picture,” another fan wrote.

“Dark hair suits you well, I’ve always preferred your look with dark hair…it makes you seem stronger even if you don’t need it,” another wrote.

The new look came two weeks after Madonna responded to speculation she got butt implants after photos of her New Year’s Eve performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City surfaced.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval,” Madonna wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, referencing Desperately Seeking Susan. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019… Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

Madonna has also featured her 6-year-old twins Estere and Stella on her Instagram page several times. On Thursday, she shared a video of the two danced to Maleek Berry’s “Kontrol” during a dance class.

“More Dance Therapy………….#estere #stella #hakeem #dance #music #life,” Madonna wrote in the caption.

Madonna is also mother to daughters Mercy James, 13 and Lourdes, 22, and sons David Banda, 13, and Rocco, 18.

David was the reason why Madonna lived in Lisbon, Portugal for a time. In an interview with Vogue Italia last year, she said she picked the city so David could practice soccer. Once there, she embraced the atmosphere of Portugal’s capital.

“I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute – as you know, this is not America’s finest hour – not that leaving America makes anything different or changes anything,” Madonna said of her decision to move out of the U.S. for a time. “I’ve lived in other places; I lived in London for 10 years. I like to put myself in uncomfortable situations and take risks.”

Photo credit: Getty Images