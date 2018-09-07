Mac Miller Shared Instagram Video Hours Before His Death

The night before his death, rapper Mac Miller shared an Instagram video of a record player as his song “So It Goes” played.

Late Thursday, Miller shared a video on his Instagram Story, with his camera pointed at his turntable. The record playing is his song, “So It Goes,” which is the last track on his fifth studio album, Swimming. The album was released on Aug. 3 and earned positive reviews from critics.

As TMZ points out, the song’s lyrics include the line, “Nine lives, never, die, f– a heaven, I’m still gettin’ high.”

Miller died Friday from an apparent drug overdose. He was 26 years old. Miller was reportedly found at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California. A male friend called 911 and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Miller’s death came just months after his break-up with singer Ariana Grande. Days after their split in May, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit and run. Miller withdrew from public life, aside from making the occasional social media posts, before he released Swimming.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, Miller said he was disappointed to see people jump to conclusions about him after the arrest.

“I loaded the gun for them. I got into that s–,” Miller told the magazine. “That’s my mistake. What does that specific event mean for my whole character? That’s a different conversation. But people are going to draw their own conclusions. And I have a past history with that shit, so they’re going to naturally assume that that means I’m back going through it. I can’t change it. I’m not going to lose sleep over it, though. I’d rather just continue living my life and see where that goes.”

Miller also insisted he was in a good place, despite the break-up and he was working out every day.

In an interview with Vulture published Thursday, Miller said he thought it was exhausting to constantly fight for how he wanted to be perceived by fans.

“No one’s gonna ever really know me. You know what I mean? That’s okay,” Miller said. “The people that have the best chance of knowing me, that would like to, would just be by listening to my music. Even friends that I’ve lost touch with, if they ask how I’ve been, I’m like, ‘That’s the best way to know how I’m doing.’”

