Lizzo’s Lakers Outfit: Perez Hilton Has Hot Take on the Controversy

Yet another famous figure is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Lizzo‘s outfit at the Dec. 8 Lakers game. This time, it’s Perez Hilton who has something to say about Lizzo’s get-up, which consisted of a black T-shirt dress with a cut out in the back to show off her behind in a thong. And he has a little something to say to any of those Lizzo haters out there.

Hilton didn’t waste any time telling his fans exactly how he felt about the singer’s look. “Personally, I loved it,” he said. He then continued to address one of the common criticisms of Lizzo’s revealing outfit.

“I don’t care that kids go to basketball games. That’s a great topic of conversation then,” the blogger continued. “Explain to your kids, you know, ‘I don’t want you dressing like that.” or ‘If you choose to dress like that when you’re an adult, that’s your choice.’ However you want to address it with your kids.”

He went on to detail exactly how he would explain the look to his own kids (Hilton is a father to a son, Mario, and a daughter, Mia).

“If I was there with my son or daughter and if they brought it up, I would say, ‘That person is a singer. They often times wear things to get people talking,’” he said. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing now. It’s very effective. Hello, Lizzo knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s got a new music video out as well. She’s trying to get her latest single, “Good as Hell,” to go number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and she may be doing it.”

Hilton ended his message by pointing out the fact that there were probably those at the Lakers game (namely, the cheerleaders) who were also wearing outfits that would be considered to be revealing.

“And also, hello, kids see way more at the beach or the pool,” he continued. “I’m not that bothered by it. I mean, hello, the Lakers cheerleaders aren’t wearing that much.”

Ever since Lizzo wore the outfit, everyone from Lil Duval to Joe Rogan has opened up about her fashion statement. And while there were many who were critical of her look, the singer herself has noted that she isn’t going to let any of those haters get her down.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a— woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said about the controversy, according to Popbuzz. “You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you, or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been.”