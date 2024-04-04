Lizzo Speaks out on Her Future in Music After Posting 'I Quit' Message

Lizzo is clarifying her "I quit" statement posted last week. After posting a lengthy message on Instagram on March 29 expressing that she was "starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it," the Grammy winner took to social media Tuesday to clarify that she won't be abandoning music.

"I want to make this video because I just need to clarify – when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," Lizzo, 35, said in a video on Instagram. "What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting with people because I know I'm not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or the motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for," she continued. "With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward. I'm going to keep being me. Once again I just want to say thank you. The love that I've received means more than you know."

The "Good as Hell" singer made headlines on March 29 when she took to Instagram with an emotional post. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," she wrote at the time. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views ... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look." Having her character "picked apart by people who don't know me and [are] disrespecting my name" Lizzo concluded her message dramatically, "I didn't sign up for this s-t – I QUIT."

The "About Damn Time" singer's message came almost two months after her attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed the initial lawsuit in August, claiming they were abused, harassed, and discriminated against while working for the singer.

In November, Lizzo took to Instagram to reveal she would be taking time away to work on herself. "Hi. I'm working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they've ever been. Xoxo," she wrote at the time.