Lizzo Breaks Her Silence on Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo has broken her silence after three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Early Thursday morning, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to speak out on the lawsuit, dismissing them "outrageous" and "sensationalized."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," the statement began, the musician, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, going on to call the allegations made in the lawsuit "false," "unbelievable" and "too outrageous not to be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she continued. "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Lizzo added that she is "not here to be looked at as a victim" but is also "not the villain" that she has been "portrayed" as. While she acknowledged that she is "very open with my sexuality and expressing myself," Lizzo said she "cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," adding that "there is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," she concluded. "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

On Tuesday, three of Lizzo's former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley — alleging sexual, religious, and racial harassment, discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment. The suit also accuses the singer of fostering a hostile work environment and body-shaming. Several of Lizzo's other former dancers, as well as others who have worked with the musician, have since come forward in support of the lawsuit and to share their own experiences.