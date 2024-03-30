Lizzo Posts Cryptic 'I Quit' Message Amid Career Criticism

Lizzo is tired of the toxicity she faces online. "I'm getting tired of being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," the Grammy winner, 35, wrote on her Instagram account on Friday, March 29. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

According to the singer, she is "constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views." In addition, she stated that she is often "the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look" and fears her character is "being picked apart by people who don't know me." "I didn't sign up for this s—," Lizzo added. "I QUIT."

There's no word on what prompted Lizzo's latest Instagram post, but she has been accused of harassment and discrimination in the past. Three former backup dancers of Lizzo named the singer in a lawsuit in August 2023, asserting that the singer fostered a hostile work environment, discriminated against workers with disabilities, and promoted sexual harassment and religious harassment during their time working for her. In response to the allegations, Lizzo described them as "false," and "too outrageous not to be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," Lizzo said at the time. "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."

Lately, however, Lizzo has shown a variety of projects in the works, including the launch of her Yitty Shapewear line, and she teased that new music is on the horizon via Instagram earlier this month. "I'm writing some of the best music and I'm so excited for y'all to hear," she wrote. 'I'm almost ready to be a normal human again… to be outside.. to love and trust people.. to try and make new friends… to go on live … to sing and talk about my pain and joy… just give me a lil more time. Thank u for the patience and to the ones who unfollowed thank u too cus now I know where we stand."