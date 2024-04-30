The electronic dance duo is also reportedly considering 'working on some new music' after having dropped their latest album, 'Junto,' in 2014.

Basement Jaxx are returning to the stage. The electronic dance duo – made up of Felix Buxton, 53, and Simon Ratcliffe, 51 – last released an album 10 years ago, with a new report from The Sun claiming the pair are set to embark on a massive UK tour in celebration of their 30th anniversary.

"Basement Jaxx got their name because of the club nights they put on in ¬Brixton in 1994. They didn't release their debut album for another five years but for Felix and Simon, this year celebrates 30 years from where their music first started," an insider told the outlet. "They are planning in the coming weeks to announce a handful of massive shows to mark the milestone."

The group, which formed in 1994 after Buxton and Ratcliffe first met through a mutual friend in a pub in Clapham, London the year prior, has not confirmed the anniversary tour at this time, so details of the alleged performances are unclear. The Sun's source, however, noted that the duo "only played a couple of times in the UK" last year, and so the reported upcoming tour "will give fans more of a chance to see a full live show. It is massive for Felix and Simon and they're really excited about what they have planned."

The anniversary tour may also lead to new music. Although Basement Jax has not released new music since their 2014 album Junto, the source added that "if the shows are as successful as they think they might be, they could start working on some new music which would be really special. It's something they've been talking about for a while."

The pair had reportedly spoken about getting back in the studio just before the pandemic, with Ratcliffe at the time stating that "we've got a few tunes which need finishing and they should result in an album. There is going to be another Basement Jaxx album, definitely." Buxton, meanwhile, told the Herald Sun, per the Daily Mail, that same year that there was a need for something authentic as "pop music has been so shallow and stupid."

After releasing their debut album Remedy in 1999, Basement Jaxx went on to release six additional albums – Rooty (2001), Kish Kash (2003), Crazy Itch Radio (2006), Scars (2009), Zephyr (2009), and Junto (2014). The group is known for songs like "Romeo," "Where's Your Head At," and Good Luck."