Lizzo Plans to Sue Backup Dancers Suing Her

Lizzo plans to countersue her former backup dancers who accused her of alleged sexual, racial and religious harassment. The Grammy winner's attorney, Marty Singer, told PEOPLE Wednesday that Lizzo plans to sue for malicious prosecution, pointing out alleged hypocritical behavior on the part of the plaintiffs.

Singer shared photos with the publication of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez allegedly "happily cavorting backstage" with performers at the Crazy Horse topless cabaret show on March 5, 2023, pointing out that the dancers claim in their lawsuit that Lizzo pressured them into attending a show at another club where they had been pressured into to touch nude performer. "These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit," Singer told the outlet in a statement.

Singer then claimed that all three dancers returned to Lizzo's tour following the outing and that the following month, Davis allegedly applied for Lizzo's show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, saying in the application she wanted to follow in the artist's footsteps. "After Ms. Davis's audition video became public, she tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the 'bulk' of her accusations were based on things that happened later. That excuse is completely contradicted by the facts, including by these images," Singer's statement alleged. The attorney then called the lawsuit against Lizzo a "sham" and a "bogus lawsuit," adding, "Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed."

Neama Rahmani, who is the attorney for Davis, Williams and Rodriguez told PEOPLE in a statement that his clients stand by their lawsuit and "look forward to trial." Rahmani continued, "Our clients aren't afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming. ... Let's see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media."

Rahmani continued that the plaintiffs "wanted to keep their jobs" and had "bills to pay" during their time working with Lizzo before they "finally had enough." He continued that the dancers were "brave enough to come out with their stories and they don't plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo's attorney."

Lizzo herself previously issued a statement to Instagram earlier this month denying the claims against her, calling them "too outrageous" not to address. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she wrote in part. The "About Damn Time" singer's statement concluded, "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in this world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."