Lizzo Shows off Slimmed-Down Figure in New Video

Lizzo is entering 2024 with a fierce new look. Her new shapewear line, Yitty, launched on Monday, Jan. 1, and the singer, 35, took to Instagram to show off her curves in the new ultralift leggings and bra set the brand offers. She modeled the square-neck design in various colors, including black, navy, and maroon.

"New year, new me. You know how they say, 'Run, don't walk?' Teleport, b—" Lizzo opened the video wearing new YITTY products. "The snatch in real time," Lizzo said as another individual helped her put on and adjust the shapewear. "This motherf— technology that snatches and lifts."

After putting on her outfit, the singer declared, "The booty is lifted," before adding, "Booties to the sky." "It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn't go to the gym," she said, advising customers to wear the leggings set "to your local coffee shop."

"We're putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself," she added. As Lizzo ended the video, she blew a kiss to the camera and said, "New year, new me, in my Yitty." She captioned the post, "New Year, New Drop. Ultralift Leggings & Bra only at @YITTY."

The "Special" star quickly received compliments from fans who pointed out her slimmer frame in the comments section. "We see u shedding pounds love. Even tho u were beautiful before," a commenter wrote.

Lizzo launched the Yitty shapewear brand in April 2022 in partnership with Fabletics. After announcing the clothing line in March 2022 via Instagram, she included a caption about why it was essential for her to create the brand.

"This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms," she wrote at the time. "I don't know about y'all— but I'm sick of people telling me how I'm supposed to look and feel about my body." She added that the brand "isn't just shapewear, it's your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard."

Lizzo stitched a clip on TikTok in May 2023 from a user who stated, "Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness," adding, "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f— on it."

"It's fun. I love my job," she said when discussing the physical demands of performing live. "It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

She added, "I'm not tryna be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. The goal is always here," she said, tapping her head. "Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."