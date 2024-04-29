Watch: Lauren Daigle Performs Concert at Oklahoma Prison

Lauren Daigle recently took a break from touring to perform a concert at an Oklahoma prison. The Grammy-winning Christian music artist made a stop at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center (EWCC) in Oklahoma to perform for a crowd of over 300 incarcerated women, as part of the Prison Fellowship ministry.

"People always say 'Where's your favorite place to go?' and I say, 'places you'd never know. Prison,'" Daigle says in a video shared on YouTube. A few of the inmates shared their stories, with one saying emotionally, "We're always wanting to be rescued, like, someone get us out of here." She added, "But at the end of the day, it's God."

"When you go into prisons and sing, that's when you get that true sense of freedom," says Daigle. "These women have experienced things that have gotten them places but they've actually received what true freedom feels like. The sound that comes out of that is palpable. Getting to see their faces filled with joy, kindness, excitement, and to know their lives have been touched by the Lord, it's the most powerful thing."

A Louisiana native, Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter who released her debut album, How Can It Be, in 2015. She has since released two more albums: Look Up Child (2018) and a self-titled album in 2023, as well as a holiday album, Behold: A Christmas Collection, in 2016.

In addition to two Grammy Awards, Daigle has won seven GMA Dove Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and a handful of number-one singles such as "Trust in You," "You Say," "Hold On To Me," and "Back to God," a duet with Reba McEntire.