Lizzo Sends Emotional Message About ‘Blessings’ After Viral Lakers Moment

Hours after her viral moment at the Lakers game Sunday night, singer Lizzo shared an inspiring and emotional message to her fans on Instagram. The “Truth Hurts” singer attracted extra attention when she dropped her skirt at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. The moment was caught on the jumbotron and instantly sparked debate online.

On Monday, Lizzo posted a portion of an Instagram Live chat with fans, in which she reminded everyone that they are important and “blessed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m blessed and I want you to know that you’re blessed,” Lizzo said in the inspirational message. “I want you to know that you woke up this morning and that’s a blessing. I want you to know that the sun is shining somewhere. That’s a blessing, and even if it’s raining, it’s cleansing you. It’s a blessing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Dec 9, 2019 at 2:25pm PST

Lizzo continued, “I want you to know that whatever you’re going [through], if it doesn’t feel good, that you will feel good again and you have… you have whatever it takes to feel good again. You are capable of it. You deserve to feel good as hell.”

In the caption, Lizzo added, “YOU ARE BLESSED… YOU DESERVE TO FEEL GOOD AS HELL HAVE A GREAT DAY.”

In just three hours, the post earned more than 440,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from fans.

“You worked hard for your blessings… you are an angel,” one fan wrote.

“Your voice is so calming I watched this so many times BLESSED,” another wrote.

“Needed to hear this,” another chimed in.

On Sunday night, Lizzo danced to her hit “Juice” at the Lakers game. While twerking, she dropped her skirt to reveal her thong. The camera quickly cut away to the cheerleaders on the court, but the moment was still captured on video and went viral.

Lizzo is known for promoting body positivity and self-love. However, in an interview with KEXP, Lizzo said she wanted to avoid being labeled.

“I don’t know the future of body positivity,” she explained. “I don’t know how it’s gonna be handled or mishandled. I don’t want to be so much attached to it as much as I want to rep it and represent it and be parallel with it and help it. I don’t think I can help it if I’m inside of it.”

Lizzo later added, “We need to be holding hands. I don’t need to be forced inside of the movement. So that being said, I don’t feel a pressure to represent myself or body positivity or self-love or anything like that. I feel more of a pressure now to kind of remain autonomous and be myself and to be seen for me and not all of those movements. That’s actually ironically the struggle that I’m dealing with. But it’s not even a struggle. I’m blessed. Like I can’t complain.”

Lizzo was nominated for eight Grammys, including Best New Artist, Album of the year for Cuz I Love You and Song of the Year for “Truth Hurts.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images