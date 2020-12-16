✖

Lizzo showed her body some love on Instagram with a new photo and caption following the backlash she received for participating in a 10-day smoothie detox. "I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat," she said. "I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive."

She continued, "To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY."

Fans first criticized the "Good as Hell" singer for taking part in the smoothie cleanse created by JJ Smith and posting it online due to its triggering nature for people with eating disorders and speculation surrounding the overall benefits of a detox diet.

Lizzo first responded to the criticism saying on Monday night via Tiktok saying, "As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case."

Lizzo responds to backlash after showing her 10-day juice cleanse on TikTok: “I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their body.” pic.twitter.com/Eo7Na2pNDF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2020

After addressing why she started the detox in the first place, she continued to explain saying, "I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f— they want with their bodies."