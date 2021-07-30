Lizzo Destroys Rumor She Killed Someone Stage Diving With Explicit Demonstration

✖

Lizzo responded to a strange Internet rumor that she once killed someone while stage diving. The "Truth Hurts" singer debunked the story in an explicit TikTok video earlier this week. In the clip, she jumped on a bed to prove she was "not that f—ing big" that she could kill someone.

"So I see a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody," Lizzo began. "That rumor is a lie, first of all. I've never stage-dived in my life... And b—... Kill somebody? Like y'all really going to put that on my motherf—ing name? Like I know I'm big, b—, but I'm not that f—ing big!" At the end of the video, Lizzo then jumped onto a bed. "B—!" she said as she looked into the camera."

It's not clear where this rumor came from. The site iFunny posted a meme dating back to December 2019 that included the headline "Lizzo's stage dive at concert leaves 3 dead and at least 7 injured." The meme goes on to claim that the "tragedy" happened at a New York concert. As Lizzo, 33, points out, no such thing ever happened.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been open about loving herself and body positivity throughout her career. She also opened up about mental health in an emotional TikTok video in May. She spoke about feeling lonely and feeling "like a burden to everyone." While sitting in her kitchen, Lizzo asked fans, "you know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad.' You gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it."

The performer became more upset as the video went on. "I don't want to feel this way anymore," she continued. "I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I'm not alone. That's what I want to feel, but I don't feel like that."

Other Tiktok posts haven't been as serious. In April, Lizzo revealed that she slid into actor Chris Evans' DMs. The two stars exchanged emoji-filled texts before Lizzo told the Captain America star, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now." Evans was quick to reply, "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"

Lizzo scored her breakthrough with the 2016 EP Coconut Oil, which includes the hit "Good as Hell." Her major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, was also a huge hit in 2019, earning an Album of the Year nomination at the 2020 Grammys. The album also won the Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy and "Truth Hurts" won the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy. Lizzo earned a third Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome."