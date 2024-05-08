Brian McKnight Cancels Concerts After Intense Backlash

Brian McKnight doesn't have the same fans yearning for him to serenade them as part of their marriage proposal as he did when he appeared as a guest star in the popular '90s sitcom Martin when the title characters were engaged. The former R&B heartthrob has been on the receiving end of tons of backlash as his personal woes as a father are uncovered on social media. And now, it's impacting his business.

A recent concert in Detroit was seemingly canceled as a result of major backlash against the singer over him being an alleged "deadbeat" father. On April 23, it was announced via Facebook that the "Back At One" singer was scheduled to perform at the MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board Theater. However, many were not pressed. "Tell him to bring his kids and we might come," one patron wrote as reported by VIBE. "Wouldn't even go for free," another commented, "F— Brian McKnight," but used tomato emojis instead of spelling out the expletive. The post has since been deleted.

The scheduled show for June 9 was ultimately canceled by organizers. A statement was not provided, and ticket holders will be refunded.

The "Amazing" singer has seemingly disowned his biological adult children in favor of his stepchildren and son with his new wife, Leilani Mendoza. He even legally changed his name to reflect the full first, middle, and last name of their son together.

He's been accused of abandonment from his oldest children, and cutting them off. He hasn't denied such and has seemingly doubled down in it, citing his adult children being born out of wedlock as the issue. The eldest children have since made their rounds of comments about their estranged relationships with their father.

McKnight doesn't seem bothered. Instead, he's seemingly focused on his new family.