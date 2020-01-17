Lizzo Displays Curves in Golden Swimsuit Photoshoot Amid Jillian Michaels Body Positivity Backlash

Lizzo is letting a picture be worth a thousand words. The pop singer recently had a beachside photoshoot in Auckland, New Zealand, where she sports a bright yellow swimsuit. As PEOPLE noticed, she shared a couple of those photos on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

“I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat),” the caption read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos come amidst the ongoing controversy over comments that Jillian Michaels made about the pop sensation. Last week, the celebrity trainer appeared on an episode of Buzzfeed’s AM to DM show, where she questioned aspects of the singer’s popularity.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Amid the significant backlash and accusations of body shaming, Michaels further clarified her comments on Twitter.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving,” read the tweet. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity,” she wrote. “I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Just days later, Michaels made another comment about her remarks to TMZ, explaining that she was speaking strictly as “a health expert.”

“For decades I have said repeatedly that your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability. Where it does have relevance is your health, and to pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous, and it’s just not a lie I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct.”

This past Monday, Michaels addressed the situation yet again, this time on Extra, where she once more blamed political correctness. “I think the world has become so PC that we’ve gone so far to glamorize obesity and I think this is where things can become unsafe,” she claimed while later admitting she was regretful that Lizzo had gotten pulled into the controversy along with her.

Meanwhile, the “Juice” singer seems to have offered a reply to the whole thing in an Instagram story — though she didn’t mention the trainer by name.

“If my name is your mouth…so is my p—y, b—,” Lizzo said, adding “enjoy the flavor!”