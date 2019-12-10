Lizzo Cites Rihanna as Her ‘Inspiration’ Amid Lakers Dress Controversy With Video of Sheer Outfit

Lizzo appeared to cite Rihanna as an “inspiration” for the risque, backside-bearing outfit she wore to the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. On Monday, Lizzo shared a video of Rihanna twerking in the now-legendary dress she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards. Lizzo twerked in her outfit too, although she revealed even more than Rihanna did.

MY INSPIRATION 😭 pic.twitter.com/jY3LfO66pT — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 9, 2019

Lizzo tweeted the clip, adding the caption, “My inspiration” and a crying emoji.

Some of the responses to the tweet did not seem impressed with Lizzo citing Rihanna.

“LEAVE RIHANNA ALONE,” one person tweeted.

“Girl no,” another wrote. “Don’t bring her in this. Time and place, time and place, your top and panty wasn’t meant for a basketball game.”

“I wish she can be your inspiration during the appropriate times. Rihanna knows how when to be a ‘bad b—’ and when to be more subtle,” another fan wrote. “The Staples center where there are children and families is one of those places that requires you to be appropriate and you weren’t.”

Rihanna wore her now famous Swarovski-encrusted, sheer fishnet dress designed by Adam Selman to the 2014 Council of Fashon Designers of America, when she received the Fashion Icon Award.

Although the dress helped redefine “naked dress,” Rihanna later told Vogue she had some regrets about it.

“I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat,” Rihanna said in 2016. “I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn’t bedazzled. That’s the only regret I have in my life.”

It’s too early to tell what kind of lasting impact Lizzo’s Sunday look will have, but it dominated conversation on Twitter. She wore a black outfit with the backside cut out, revealing her behind. When she twerked ot her own sing “Juice” at the game, everyone at the Staples Center and at home watching could see what color thong she was wearing.

Lizzo has made Rihanna’s influence on her work no secret, and Rihanna reciprocated that by praising the “Truth Hurts” singer in September.

“I love Lizzo, she’s so badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview, Lizzo is so badass and she’s everything that Savage stands for — a confident woman, no matter what size, colour, shape, your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s confidence you have in yourself, it’s the confidence you give off to people who look like you, and feel like you, those are the people that identify with the brand.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia