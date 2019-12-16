Lizzo Cancels Boston Concert Due to Illness

Lizzo was forced to cancel her Sunday night performance in Boston after she revealed that she was not feeling “Good as Hell.” In a tweet shared with her 1.3 million followers on Sunday, the “Truth Hurts” rapper announced that she would have to tap out of her scheduled performance after coming down with the flu.

To my Boston fans, iHeart and KISS108, I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight’s show due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 15, 2019

The singer, who recently performed at the American Music Awards and racked up eight Grammy nominations, had been set to take the stage at KISS 108’s Jingle Ball at the TD Garden Sunday night alongside performers Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Niall Horan, and others.

News of her illness, and likewise her absence from the performance, was met with well wishes from fans.

“Get well soon bb and take care of yourself, your health matters above anything else!!!” one person responded.

“I hope you feel better soon,” a second person wrote. “I am sure your fans will understand. Health is so important and you can not perform with the flu.”

“Girl get yourself back to feeling good as hell we understand. Come back to boston anytime!” commented a third.

Lizzo’s decision to back out of the performance came after she revealed just a day earlier that she was feeling under the weather. Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer shared a photo of herself being treated with an IV bag, the singer captioning the photo with an emoji with a medical mask. Lizzo also shared a video of herself in bed sniffling.

At the time, the singer did not give an explanation behind her illness, though she also took to Twitter to share a tweet suggesting that she wasn’t feeling well.

🙄 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 14, 2019

On Sunday, Lizzo again gave her fans a update, revealing that she had a fever that had dropped from 102.8 degrees to 101 degrees.

Recently named Time‘s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, the singer had taken the stage at Madison Square Garden for performances of her hits “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell,” and “Tempo” at the Jingle Ball concert on Friday, Dec. 13.

“I’ve always dreamed of performing at Madison Square Garden. You made my dream come true tonight,” she said. “I’ve never performed for this many people before.”

“Thank you for accepting me for who I am,” she added. “If 20,000 people can accept me for who I am, the whole world can accept you for who you are. Don’t event let someone tell you what you can’t be… ’cause you got the juice.”

Lizzo is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut on the Dec. 21 episode, which has set former SNL cast member, Eddie Murphy, as its host.