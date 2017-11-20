Linkin Park Kicked out of the AMAs After Accepting Award

In a surprising turn of events, it’s being reported that Linkin Park was kicked out of the American Music Awards only moments after accepting their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist.

Shortly after the band left the stage, they appeared to have some trouble with their event credentials and seemed to be trying to avoid security, according to Rock Feed.

The whole thing apparently played out in video clips posted to Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda’s Snapchat.

The clips appear to show the band receiving “temporary” badges allowing them into the main event room, and then later Shinoda took footage of himself pleading their case to security guards and an LAPD officer, who apparently didn’t know who they were.

Ultimately, the band was permanently removed and not allowed back in to the AMAs, but they appear to have taken in all in stride.

During their speech earlier in the night, Shinoda dedicated the award to their fallen bandmate Chester Bennington. “First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin,” Shinoda said.

“I got a chance to talk to those guys … who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy,“ he added.

Finally, Shinoda ended by saying, “Remember, you guys — all of you, tonight — whether you’re a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much.”