Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Just Got Married for the 4th Time

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst married for the fourth time recently. Durst and Arles Durst tied the knot, according to the marriage record obtained by TMZ on Sunday. Little is known about the nuptials, as Durst has not posted anything about it on Instagram.

The documents show that Durst and Arles married in Los Angeles County, but the date is unknown. The actual marriage certificate is under wraps, as the Los Angeles County Clerk notes it was kept confidential. Arles and Durst have been dating for at least a few months since Durst brought Arles out on stage during a show in Pennsylvania in May. The couple slow-danced to "Careless Whisper" before Limp Bizkit jumped into "Nookie." Arless also added, "Mrs. D" to her Instagram profile, reports TMZ.

Durst's first marriage was to Rachel Tergesen. In 2009, he was married to Esther Nzazarov for three months. In 2012, he married his third wife, make-up artist Kseniya Beryazina. They finalized their divorce in 2019. Durst and Tergesen are parents to daughter Ardriana Durst, 32. Durst and Jennifer Thayer also share a son, Dallas, 20.

The news of Durst's mysterious fourth wedding comes a few weeks after Limp Bizkit had to postpone a European tour because of his health. Durst, 51, said his doctor advised him against performing until further notice. The singer has not said exactly what condition he has that will keep him from performing for some time.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 U.K. and European tour," Durst said in a statement published on the band's Instagram page. "We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters, and support staff. Stand by for further news."

In a follow-up video on the band's website, Durst apologized for postponing the tour. He said his doctor told him to hold off on performing during a routine pre-tour check-up. After additional tests, his doctor said he should put a pause on performing. "This was very unexpected news, and I'm sorry," he said.

Limp Bizkit performed in North America this spring. The group was promoting their latest album, Still Sucks, which was their first since 2011's Gold Cobra. The album is only available on streaming platforms, as no vinyl or CD release has been scheduled yet.