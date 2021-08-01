Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Debuts Kenny Rogers-Inspired Look on Stage in Chicago

✖

Limp Bizkit fans were shocked earlier this week when controversial frontman Fred Durst debuted a new salt and pepper hairstyle and handlebar mustache. This Kenny Rogers-inspired look was a visceral reminder of the passage of time to Gen X, and Durst rocked this new look onstage while performing at Metro in Chicago for a Lollapalooza performance on Friday night. For fans used to seeing Durst rocking JNCO jeans and a backwards baseball cap, it was a bit of a mind-bender, but the singer still gave it his all singing "Nookie" onstage.

Durst is not always active on social media, but recently the nu-metal frontman deleted all of his Instagram posts and upload just one new selfie showing off his new hairstyle. In the photo, Durst can be seen with a grey mustache and messy "silver fox" hairdo, which appears to possibly be a wig. In a caption on the post, Durst wrote, "thinking about you 70," and included an alien spaceship emoji.

He later added a second selfie ahead of his Chicago performance, showing him looking the same, with the same salmon-colored dress shirt while some people in the background could be seen donning Limp Bizkit t-shirts. In that post, Durst captioned his photo, "dad vibes," and indicated he is currently in Chicago. Many of his followers have been commenting on the posts, with one person joking that the Limp Bizkit vocalist looks like he's going "for the Don Johnson look."

During a recent episode of Drinks With Johnny, the Internet TV show hosted by Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland commented on the status of the band's long-awaited new album, tentatively titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants. "We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios," Borland explained. "And we've been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. And Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess. So we've released singles — like we did 'Ready To Go', and we did another single called 'Endless Slaughter' that we put out… We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], 'F--- this,' [and] thrown it away. So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish 'em and we're gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."

As far as a firm timeline for release, fans shouldn't get too excited. "I'm not in charge of Fred's vocals… I'm way done with my parts on the record," Borland said. "I'm sure I'll go back in and play a little bit more after. But it's f------ Fred Durst. He went from being a darling to everybody's most hated person in the world. We broke up as a band. He's tried to find his footing, I think, on a bunch of these songs. He's so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he's not ready to do it, he's not ready to do it… My whole thing is I force things, but I'm happy to make mistakes and get embarrassed and go, 'Oh, I shouldn't have done that.' But I just like to put stuff out. But he's a perfectionist, so we'll see when he's ready to do it. I doubt it'll be called Stampede Of The Disco Elephants at that point. I will definitely say that the riffs and the music, it's the best stuff I've ever done as a musician, I think. I'm so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band. And I've heard a bunch of his, sort of, demoed vocals over the stuff, and they're great. So I have no doubt that he's gonna come and bring it and it's gonna be a great record."