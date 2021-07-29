Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Selfie

✖

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recently shared a brand new selfie and he looks almost unrecognizable in the photo. Durst is not always active on social media, but recently the nu-metal frontman deleted all of his Instagram posts and upload just one new selfie. In the photo, Durst can be seen with a grey handlebar mustache and messy "silver fox" hairdo, which appears to possibly be a wig. In a caption on the post, Durst wrote, "Verified

thinking about you 70," and included an alien spaceship emoji.

He later added a second selfie, showing him looking the same, with the same salmon-colored dress shirt while some people in the background could be seen donning Limp Bizkit t-shirts. In that post, Durst captioned his photo, "dad vibes," and indicated he is currently in Chicago. Many of his followers have been commenting on the posts, with one person joking that the Limp Bizkit vocalist looks like he's going "for the Don Johnson look."

Most well-known as the vocalist for Limp Bizkit, a Grammy award-nominated nu-metal band, Durst has been a performing/recording artist for around 25 years. The band first got together in 1994, eventually putting out their first album — Three Dollar Bill, Y'all$ — in 1997. That record contained a cover of the George Michael hit "Faith," which was a big hit for the band and helped build them a devout following.

In 1999 the band released what would become their most recognizable album of all-time, Significant Other. Sailing on the massive popularity of singles like "Nookie," "Break Stuff," "N 2 Gether Now (featuring Wu Tang Clan rapper Method Man)," Significant Other is RIAA certified as 7× Platinum. In 2000, the band released the album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, which featured hit tracks like "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" and "My Way." Those songs helped the album earn a 6× Platinum-selling certification.

Following that the band released two more full-length albums — 2003s Results May Vary and 2011s Gold Cobra — both of which did not seem to recapture the same level of recognition as their previous efforts. Aside from his notable music career, Fred Durst is also an accomplished filmmaker. He directed the films The Education of Charlie Banks (2007), The Longshots (2008), and his most recent film, The Fanatic (2019), which starred John Travolta and Devon Sawa.