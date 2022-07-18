Limp Bizkit Postpones Tour Amid 'Unexpected News' About Fred Durst's Health

Limp Bizkit postponed their upcoming U.K. and European tour after concerns about frontman Fred Durst's health surfaced. Durst, 51, was advised by his doctor to stop performing until further notice. The group, best known for hits like "Nookie," "Take a Look Around, "Break Stuff," and "Eat You Alive," did not share specific details of Durst's health concerns.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 U.K. and European tour," Durst said in a statement shared on the band's Instagram page. "We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters, and support staff. Stand by for further news."

Durst also posted a video on Limp Bizkit's website in which he apologized for postponing the tour at the last moment. He said he visited his doctor before the next leg of the tour to "make sure I'm in good physical condition," notes Rolling Stone. After undergoing a series of tests, Durst's doctor became concerned about the singer's health and advised him to stop touring so he could undergo more tests. "This was very unexpected news, and I'm sorry," Durst added.

Limp Bizkit started the North American leg of their tour in April. They planned to tour last year but postponed their schedule after Lollapalooza over COVID-related concerns. Durst told Billboard he thought the process to keep people safe during the pandemic was "flawed."

"Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn't ensure the safety of the audience as a whole," Durst said last year. "We are all in this together, and we all – individually and as a whole – have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."

The group was on the road to promote their sixth album, Still Sucks, which was also their first all-new album since Gold Cobra was released in 2011. Still Sucks was repeatedly delayed, but earned positive reviews after it was finally released to streaming platforms. The album has not been released on CD or vinyl yet, and the band has never offered a clear explanation for that decision.