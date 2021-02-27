Lil Tjay Approves of Fire 'Calling My Phone' Cover From Rasandra

✖

Rapper Lil Tjay re-posted a fans' remix of his new song "Calling My Phone," which is still sitting near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Tjay was clearly enthusiastic about the new version of his song from TikTok user Rasandrax3, sharing it with his fans and commenting in awe. He even dove deeper into Rasandra's original music.

Rasandra posted a video of herself singing and rapping a new verse over the beat to "Calling My Phone" by Lil Tjay and 6lack on Friday. On TikTok, she asked fans to tag Lil Tjay in their comments to try to get his attention, and clearly it worked. On Saturday morning, Lil Tjay re-posted the clip on Instagram with a string of fire emojis. He shared it on his Instagram Story as well, tagging Rasandra and writing: "She bodied" with a surprised emoji.

After that, Lil Tjay posted a clip of his laptop screen playing Rasandra's original music video "Broken Promises," which is linked from her TikTok profile. The song has been out since Feb. 5, and Like so many other fans, Lil Tjay discovered it by a chance social media encounter. He wrote: "wtf she different" with a heart emoji, again tagging Rasandra.

Rasandra herself spent the day thanking friends and fans for helping to get Lil Tjay's attention and basking in the influx of new listeners. Rasandra has three music videos on youTube, all posted within the last three months and just waiting for an occasion like this to put them on the map.

"WE NEED THIS AS A REAL REMIX," one fan commented on Lil Tjay's Instagram post. Another added: "Ayo this kinda fire?" While a third advised: "Tjay marry her."

"Calling My Phone" is a sorrowful heartbreak song and a long-awaited collaboration between Lil Tjay and 6lack. It was released as a single on Friday, Feb. 12, and has stayed near the top of the charts ever since. It is expected to be on Lil Tjay's upcoming release Destined 2 Win, his second studio album.

Fans have waited over a year for another full-length album from Lil Tjay now, following on the success of True 2 Myself in October of 2019. The rapper made a name for himself on the music-sharing site SoundCloud and is now signed to Columbia Records. So far, he has not announced a release date for Destined 2 Win.