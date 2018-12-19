Lil Pump Under Fire for Using Racial Slurs in New Song

Lil Pump is facing serious backlash over a clip of his new song where the rapper used racist language.

Lil Pump — whose real name is Gazzy Garcia — posted a preview of a new song called “Butterfly Doors” on Sunday. It was not long before fans, cultural pundits and other rappers began criticizing him for lyrics that mock the Asian population.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They call me Yao Ming ’cause my eyes real low,” Garcia says in the song, adding an ad-libbed “ching chong” in a high-pitched voice.

BUTTERFLY DOORS RT pic.twitter.com/XQZVrgyk7t — Lil pump (@lilpump) December 16, 2018



It was not long before the outrage hit. Garcia is 18 years old, yet even his generally forgiving fan base found the line to be a step too far.

“I was gonna say this could be a banger until I heard the ‘ching chong,’” one person tweeted. “Yikes.”

That was nothing compared to the reaction from the Asian and Asian-American communities. One of the first celebrities to call Garcia out was comedian and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina.

“Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib,” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Guess it’s better than ‘eyes chink’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets?”

If the words were not enough, many were also furious over the video itself. The song preview was played over a video of Garcia doing pantomimes, and when the line in question played, he stretched his eye-lids out with his fingers. Chinese American rapper China Mac posted a video response to Garcia that soon went viral as well.

“Let me tell you something boy — you a little kid so I’m just gonna scold you like the little boy you are,” Mac said. “When you make these f–ing Asian jokes, you pull your f–ing eyes, you say all this ching chong s–, motherf–ers feel disrespected by that, you understand what I’m saying?”

“You’re going to put some respect on my f–ing culture, on my motherf–ing people,” he added. “You ain’t going to make those f–ing statements without getting f–ing checked… Take that f–ing video the f– off your page, right now.”

Garcia has not removed the video, nor responded to the backlash in any meaningful way. He does have a few defenders on social media, or at least some who feel that this latest offense is the least of his crimes.

**Lil pump says nigga**

Y’all: It’s just a wordz b, hez can says that’s cuz he got some Spanish innem. We all people wit color **Lil pump says ching-ching**

Y’all: NANI?!?!?!? — Jiren The Fashion Icon aka DAN 🇯🇲 (@PATTENOMO) December 18, 2018



Many, for example, pointed out that Garcia makes liberal use of the “N” word in his lyrics, a fact that he has been forgiven for time and again. In an interview this year with Hot New Hip Hop, Garcia said that both of his parents are from Colombia.