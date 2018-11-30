‘KUWTK’ Matriarch Kris Jenner Reportedly Snags Cameo in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Ariana Grande is planning on breaking the internet Friday with her “thank u, next” music video, which she’s been teasing for some time now. Of the many stars who will be making a cameo is reportedly Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire.

TMZ reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will make an appearance in the music video, which pays homage to iconic teen movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30.

Grande has posted several teaser clips, including a clip of the video’s intro, which mimics Mean Girls, as well as a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the video. While Jenner hasn’t been spotted in any of the teasers as of yet, TMZ reports that she will, indeed, make an appearance.

Fans can expect to see other celebrities in the full video, like Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Stefanie Drummond, who played the Mean Girls student Regina George punched in the face, and Jennifer Coolidge, who played beautician Paulette in Legally Blonde.

Bennett and Drummond were featured in the intro video Grande shared earlier this week, while Coolidge was featured in the behind-the-scenes clip as well as a social media photo from Grande.

“new best friend …. thank u, next,” Grande captioned the photo of the two of them.

The video, which will be released Friday, will likely serve as a vehicle poking fun at Grande’s celebrity status as well as the media and fan speculation surrounding her relationships. In the Mean Girls-inspired intro teaser, a high school student stands against a row of lockers and says, “one time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant. So I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it’s just a rumor.”

Bennett repeated an iconic line from the film: “Ariana Grande told me my hair looks sexy pushed back. She’s not wrong.”

Drummond’s line is next: “Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement,” she said, delivering a slam against Grande’s failed engagement with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, which has been heavily publicized.

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey. It’s f—ing sick,” another student said, likely referring to a mishearing of Grande’s lyrics, “I know they say I move on too fast / But this one got’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

“I heard if you record her snoring and play it backwards it sounds like Fantasia,” another student chimed in.

The teaser ends with a final Mean Girls homage: “Ariana says ‘Honest to God knock me out,’ so I decided to punch myself in the face,” one girl said. “It was awesome.”

The full video for “thank u, next,” Jenner cameo and all, is set to drop sometime Friday.