Korn in Heated Legal Battle With Ex-Drummer David Silveria

Nu-metal band Korn is currently locked in a heated legal battle with their ex-drummer David Silveria, who is also a founding member of the band.

According to The Blast, Korn members Jonathan Davis, James “Munky” Shaffer, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and Brian “Head” Welch state that Silvera violated the terms of a deal they negotiated when he left the band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2016, Silveria sued the other members of the band over claims that he had not been paid his proper royalties. The rest of the band sued him back, and they all eventually came to an agreement.

The agreement was that Silveria would hand over all of his rights to Korn music royalties, and in exchange he would receive one lump sum of money.

However, as of July 2018 the guys in the band said that Silveria reached out to SoundExchange — the company that managed the royalty money — and told them that he was entitled to a portion of the revenue. Korn says they in turn reached out to Silveria to let him know that this was a violation of the agreement they reached, and demanded that he withdraw his claim.

The ex-drummer has not withdrawn his claim to SoundExchange, resulting in the company placing holds on all payouts related to the band. To date, the remaining Korn members claim that Silveria’s actions have cost them $290,000 in royalty payments.

In response, they are suing Silveria for breach of contract, and are requesting that a judge bar him from being allowed to collect royalties.

Silveria has been notoriously critical of his former bands mates over the past several years, with the musician once going into great detail about how he would like to physically fight Fieldy, as reported by Blabbermouth.

The Facebook post rant came after a fan asked Silveria about a time when he and Fieldy allegedly got into a fight — as written about in Fieldy’s 2010 autobiography — and Silveria did not hold back.

“Ha ha!! Fieldy NEVER threw down his bass and tried to fight me,” Silveria said. “He is a coward with a big mouth and he knows I would beat his a— like the little wimp that he is. I would love for him to talk s— to my face now. I would love to crush him like a b—.”

“Sorry, guys. Fieldy has acted like a tough guy for so long it’s nice to tell the truth. Not only is he NOT a tough guy but he’s a cowardly little b—. He never tried to fight me ‘cuz he knows I would squash him like a bug,” he continued. “He acted like a tough guy on tour to our staff ‘cuz he knew he could get away with it because our crew got paid well and didn’t want to lose their jobs.”

“He used that to walk around acting like he thought he was a tough gangsta,” Silveria added. “Our entire crew laughed at him behind his back because they all knew he is a p—. I would love to see him out somewhere with no security to protect the runt. He wouldn’t say anything because he’s totally scared of me.”

At this time, neither Silveria nor the rest of Korn appear to have commented publicly on the lawsuit.