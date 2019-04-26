Kodak Black Gets Trolled Hard for New ‘Lisa Simpson’ Haircut

Kodak Black is sporting a new look, but fans can’t help but notice that it looks a bit familiar.

The rapper dyed his hair yellow but kept his signature spikes, as noted by Hollywood Life. Not long after he unveiled the new look, Twitter was flooded with folks comparing the “ZEZE” rapper to Lisa Simpson of the animated series, The Simpsons.

The rapper appears to have switched up his look on April 20, according to XXL. Black’s hair was reportedly dyed the vibrant new hue by Despeignes Cheveux, a self-proclaimed “beauty influencer.” Per the outlet’s reporting, Cheveux first shared a video of the musician’s new look in process on her Instagram. The video was quickly grabbed up and shared on Twitter, where users started comparing him to the Simpsons character.

Some of y’all find it funny that Kodak Black has Lisa Simpson’s hair now but he’s been having Sideshow Bob’s body for a while now and nobody made one single joke. pic.twitter.com/s9kACTiibP — Cocaine Velasquez (@YayoTheCaveman) April 22, 2019

“I’m very disappointed on why I see Lisa Simpson trending,” one Twitter user said.

“The fact that Lisa Simpson is trending because of Kodak Black is disappointing,” another wrote.

Me Everytime they call Kodak Black… Lisa Simpson pic.twitter.com/2Qlbykn4ir — Tony H (@DJTonyH507) April 26, 2019

“Even Lisa Simpson is laughing at #KodakBlack and his new hair,” a third tweeted.

Black hasn’t responded to becoming a Twitter meme. He appears to still be sporting the bright yellow hair. The embattled rapper has shared several photos and videos on Instagram since going viral, including one in which he appears to be at the dentist to have his bejeweled teeth replaced with a new set.

So Kodak Black is Lisa Simpson Now?? ?! ! pic.twitter.com/qqeB6tTh6H — Shaun G (@TooMuchSwagCeo) April 23, 2019

“I Been Doing This S— … No Pull Outs All My Teeth Be Permanent !! This My 4th Set Catch Up,” he wrote on Instagram.

The “Wake Up in The Sky” rapper’s lack of response may be due in part to the fact that he’s been dealing with other, more pressing, issues.

TMZ reported that Black was allegedly arrested at the border between the United States and Canada on April 18. According to the outlet, the rapper was with at least two other individuals when U.S. Customs Agents reportedly discovered two guns in the car, along with marijuana. Black is said to have been arrested on gun possession and marijuana possession charges, and held on bond. His bond was set somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000, according to TMZ.

Prior to that, Black found himself at the center of controversy over comments he made about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London, after his death. The rapper was criticized for saying that he would “be the best man I can be for her,” in an Instagram Live, according to CNN. He went on to say in the recorded social media session that he would “give her a whole year” to get over Hussle.

Black responded to critics of those comments, but has been quiet about most other matters pertaining to him.