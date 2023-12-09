Kodak Black Arrested for Drug Possession

South Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested early Thursday morning in Plantation when a police officer found the rapper asleep in a Bentley SUV blocking the road, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against him.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is now facing charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, as well as improper stopping or parking, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Kodak Black has been arrested for cocaine possession and more 👀 pic.twitter.com/oKpNLZIUGq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 7, 2023

The officer observed a parked SUV blocking a northbound lane in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace shortly after 2 a.m. When the officer approached, the window was partially rolled down, and Kapri was asleep. Additionally, there was "a strong odor of burnt cannabis." Only the rapper was inside.

After opening the door and turning off the car, the affidavit said a backup officer arrived. The officer saw cannabis papers and residue on the center console, as well as a Styrofoam cup in the door handle that smelled of alcohol.

When asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the car, according to the affidavit, Kapri responded that there was "just 'some weed'" in the car. While one of the officers reviewed Kapri's driver's license and the car information at the patrol car, the officer looked at Kapri and saw "white powder falling from his person" while he was turned away from the officer, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, an officer was reviewing Kapri's driver's license at the patrol car while the other officer looked at Kapri and saw "white powder falling from his person" when he was turned away from the officer. Kapri's powder was visible due to the patrol car's bright lights, and in the affidavit, the officer concluded there was reason to believe narcotics were being concealed.

"I exited my vehicle and noticed Kapri's mouth was full of white powder," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "I placed Kapri in handcuffs and observed white rock like substances on the ground. Kapri uttered that it was 'Percocet.'"

The powdery substance tested positive for cocaine at the scene, and Kapri was arrested. Officers found a small plastic baggie with white powder in Kapri's left pocket. According to the affidavit, the powder found on the ground and in the bag weighed 4.1 grams. The affidavit stated that the Bentley SUV had damage to the bumper and door on the front passenger's side, and it appeared to have been involved in a recent crash.

Black has been in legal trouble since his arrest on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. According to court records, the rapper has failed to take drug tests multiple times as part of his pre-trial release program, and the Broward Sheriff's Office has issued two separate warrants for his arrest in response.

After he tested positive for fentanyl in early February, Kapri was ordered by a judge that month to spend 30 days in a South Florida drug rehab facility. At a hearing in Broward County, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, explained that he believed the positive drug test was either someone else's or a paperwork issue.

According to court records, Kapri most recently failed to appear for a scheduled drug test in June, subsequently turning himself into the police and posting bail the following day.

After Kapri's arrest Thursday, prosecutors moved to revoke his bond in his pending 2022 case. A few months after he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud rap music festival, Kapri was arrested on a weapons charge in May 2019. Former President Donald Trump commuted Kapri's federal prison sentence on his last day in office after he served about half of it.