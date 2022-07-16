Kodak Black Arrested on Serious Charges

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday after a traffic stop in Florida. Also known as Bill Kahan Kapri, the south Florida native had his purple Dodge Durango flagged by the Florida Highway Patrol for tinted windows "that appeared darker than the legal limit," according to a release obtained by CNN.

FHP troopers say they smelled raw marijuana coming from inside the car when they explained the reason for the traffic stop.Authorities would discover that the vehicle's registration had expired. Upon further inspection, they uncovered a small bag containing 31 white tablets of oxycodone, an opioid drug, and $75,000 in cash.

Kapri was charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in oxycodone and, on July 15, was taken to the Broward County Jail. The performer has been arrested multiple times in South Florida, including on New Year's Day in his hometown of Pompano Beach, for trespassing.

Taking to his Instagram page after being released from custody, Kapri explained his side of the story, HipHopDX reported. "You know what, stay out the hood," he said in an Instagram video. "Everything that I was trying to do, I always keep the hood in my mix. I always steady slide back to the hood. I don't need to be going through there. I don't need to be through there."

"Roll in Peace" rapper's sentence was commuted during Trump's last day as president in January 2021. The Associated Press reported he spent about half of a three-year prison sentence for falsifying documents to purchase guns at a Miami gun store. In South Carolina, Kapri was still charged with criminal sexual assault. The court sentenced Kapri to 18 months probation after he pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a lesser charge.

Afterward, he failed a drug test and was ordered to spend 90 days in a rehab center. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that the judge was satisfied with Kapri's progress after the rehab stint. At the time, Cohen told TMZ that Kapri is "looking forward to making good music, and is going to try to stay away from people, places, and things that would put him in harm's way, or trigger him to use again."

His recent arrest comes just one week before his performance at Rolling Loud, a highly anticipated music festival coming back to Miami on July 22. Kapri's fifth top-five charting album, "Back for Everything," landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart this year.