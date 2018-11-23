Kelly Clarkson Nails Live Performance During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kelly Clarkson was one of the multiple performers providing the soundtrack to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with The Voice coach singing with a group of backup singers and a band during the broadcast.

The group performed Clarkson’s song “Heat” from her 2017 album, Meaning of Life, with Clarkson’s powerful vocals stealing the show as she belted the song while bundled up in a black puffer jacket, black tights and black booties.

After her performance, Clarkson used Twitter to share her thanks at being part of the lineup, joking, “my toes finally have feeling back in them.”

So my toes finally have feeling back in them 🤣 that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered 🥶 #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! 😊 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 22, 2018

It’s common knowledge that performances during the Macy’s parade are lip synced due to the technical constraints of a parade in cold weather, but Clarkson’s clear exception had fans on Twitter praising the star for her always-excellent vocals.

“Big ups to @kelly_clarkson for singing #LIVE on the #MacysDayParade!” one person wrote. “Exceptional and I wish all the others would follow suit!”

Kelly Clarkson is actually performing live (and not to track like everyone else is basically forced to do) at the #MacysParade when will ur fave ever — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) November 22, 2018

With temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, multiple people noted their amazement due to the fact that Clarkson was singing live in such cold weather.

I just need to say, Kelly Clarkson is freaking amazing. Live performance outside in 19° weather, and she was flawless. 🙌 #MacysParade #HappyThanksgiving — Ashley 👩🏻‍🦰🦚🦙 (@ashleydixon) November 22, 2018

“Love @kelly_clarkson singing LIVE at the #MacysParade What an amazing voice!” Olympian Scott Hamilton tweeted. “And the talent to sing live on a cold day in NYC.”

It is 19° in NYC and Kelly Clarkson is singing live! She is the only thing I’m thankful for this year. #MacysDayParade — Quart-knee (@courtini19) November 22, 2018

Clarkson was likely able to sing live due to the fact that she was not on a float and instead performed on one of Macy’s signature floating stages, which stopped in the middle of the parade route for her performance.

Other people joked that Clarkson is one of the only performers during this year’s lineup that they actually recognize.

“I’m very torn whether the fact that I’ve only known @johnlegend, @PTXofficial & @kelly_clarkson is something I should be thankful for or not,” one tweeted.

The only acts so far that I’ve recognized were @kelly_clarkson and Pentatonix. I’m officially old #MACYSPARADE — Jaime (@turk_tweets) November 22, 2018

Photo Credit: NBC