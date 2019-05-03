Kelly Clarkson Was ‘Broken Down in Tears’ From Appendix Pain After 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson is one tough lady! After news broke that the singer, who hosted the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, was hospitalized the following morning for an appendectomy, Clarkson revealed she was in excruciating pain the entire time.

After a fan tweeted of her medley performance, “Kelly Clarkson has been suffering from appendicitis all week & had her appendix removed this morning — yet last night she flawlessly hosted an award show and sang two songs without showing any sign of discomfort. How could you do anything BUT STAN?!?” Clarkson responded with a tweet explaining the full extent of her discomfort.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” she revealed on Twitter. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

Adding the hashtag “[The Show Must Go On],” Clarkson made it clear what a consummate professional performer she is.

Needless to say, Clarkson’s followers, including award-winning duo Dan + Shay and Mario Cantone, were impressed at her dedication.

It’s unclear if Clarkson will return to film The Voice on Monday or Tuesday, but maybe the American Idol alum needs to actually take a break while she recovers. Get well soon!

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

