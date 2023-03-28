Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Epic Duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson and Pink teamed up for a truly memorable duet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After the "Trustfall" singer opened the show with a rendition of her new single, she received a tribute performance from Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Clarkson before joining The Voice coach for a duet that had the crowd on its feet.

During the tribute performance, Benatar and Giraldo put their spin on Pink's hit 2001 song "Just Like a Pill," during which the honoree's 11-year-old daughter Willow could be seen joining in from the crowd. It was then that Clarkson came out to show off her impressive vocals during a performance of Pink's 2012 song "Just Give Me a Reason," which started solo and ended as a duet as Pink began singing from the audience and eventually joined her on stage. Clarkson then exited the stage to allow Pink to sing a combination of her hits "What About Us" and "Who Knew."

Pink was honored during the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards with the Icon Award "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," according to a press release. It was a momentous achievement for Pink, who released her ninth album Trustfall last month.

Clarkson is also coming out with new music, announcing over the weekend her upcoming album Chemistry, which will chronicle "the arc of an entire relationship" in regard to her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, from whom she split in 2020 after seven years of marriage. "It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," said Clarkson on Instagram. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it."

The American Idol star also announced a 10-show Las Vegas residency over the summer titled Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, which kicks off July 28 and runs through August 19 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. "I am only doing 10 shows," Clarkson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I could only commit to 10 shows. That's why it's exclusive. There's only 10 shows. I ain't adding more. I'm telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break."