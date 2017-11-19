Pink and Kelly Clarkson Rehearse for AMAs in New Photo

@kellyclarkson you can’t be an actual human. That voice 😇 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Pink and Kelly Clarkson aren’t nominated at the American Music Awards this year, but the two music superstars are still opening the show. Pink shared a photo of the two rehearsing before the big night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Kelly Clarkson, you can’t be an actual human. That voice,” Pink wrote in the caption for the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson and Pink will be the opening act. Clarkson will sing her new single from the album Meaning Of Life, while Pink will perform “Beautiful Trauma.”

The two singers are part of a star-studded lineup for tonight’s 2017 AMAs. Christina Aguilera was picked to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston, while New Artist nominee Alessia Cara will perform “Stay” with Zedd.

Alesso, Hailee Steinfeld, watt and Florida Georgia Line will perform “Let Me Go.” K-Pop group BTS will perform live for the first time on U.S. TV.

Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, Khalid & Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Portugal. The Man and Diana Ross are also set to perform.