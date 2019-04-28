Katy Perry Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Latest Photos Surface

Katy Perry took the stage at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Saturday and assured her fans she was not pregnant, just full from all the delicious food served by vendors at the event.

Perry patted her belly during the show, telling the audience, “We love, love, love the food,” reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The “Roar” singer jokingly added that she needed to perform to burn off the calories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before taking the stage, Perry shared a photo gallery on social media showing her visiting the food booths the day before. “if i move like molasses on stage today it’s cause I ate like it was a professional sport yesterday ok,” she wrote.

Perry performed on the Acura Stage, which her team turned into a “bubble gum-pink cathedral of assertiveness,” as the Times-Picayune put it. She also had several banners behind her, reading, “You want love? Be Love. You want light? Be light.” She also joked about being a pop star at a historic roots music festival.

“I’m just a little pop star, so what am I doing here?” the American Idol judge said at the beginning.

She went on to perform a marathon of her biggest hits with only a four-piece band backing her. She performed “Teenage Dream,” “I Kiss a Girl,” “Peacock” and “Hot N Cold.” The Soul Rebels Brass Band joined her for “Dark Horse, while the Gospel Soul Children gave an assist on a mash-up of “Firework” and “Oh Happy Day.”

Perry, 34, got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom in February. She has been at the center of pregnancy rumors in the past, but does not have any children yet.

Last year, during the first season of American Idol on ABC, fellow judge Luke Bryan tried to joke about Perry being pregnant. However, it was the one time she was not interested in laughing along.

While Perry was answering questions about meeting Pope Francis with Bloom, Bryan interrupted her, yelling

“And she’s pregnant… I’m just playing!”

After the incident, Perry told reporters she will “have some private conversations with [Bryan] and his manager after this… The only thing I’m pregnant with is an In-N-Out burger right after this.”

Bryan tried to make another joke, but Perry stopped him. “Don’t talk to me,” she said.

Bryan later provided some insight into Perry’s relationship with Bloom now that they are engaged.

“I’ve gotten to meet Orlando a couple of times and they’re having fun. They’re just enjoying being engaged,” the country star told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Obviously her and Orlando have been dating a while. I am so excited for them,” he continued. “It’s funny, I come back to the country world and everybody is like, ‘How’s Katy Perry?’ I’m like, ‘She’s the coolest chick on the planet. She’s a dude in a girl’s body. She’s a great person with a great heart.’”

American Idol‘s two-night finale starts Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images