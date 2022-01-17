Kanye West’s Wild Week Explained: Battery Allegation, Pete Davidson Feud and Julia Fox Romance

Kanye West has been having quite a week. The Yeezy founder, now known as Ye, has been in the headlines daily. In addition to hanging out with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, Ye has been speaking out on his ongoing divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. He aired out their dirty laundry in a new single, where he rips into Kardashian for her parenting or lack thereof, and their court battle. It appears his public pleas for Kardashian to return to him are over as his new song is anything but a peace offering.

Outside of music, Ye has been active on social media. He posted several videos accusing Kardashian and co of trying to keep him out of his daughter’s birthday celebration. He later said it was all a misunderstanding, but he let it be known he refuses to be silenced by their media machine. On top of that, Ye is being accused of beating up a fan after becoming aggravated by their request for an autograph.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In true Ye fashion, he’s spilling it all in an upcoming interview. In the meantime, here’s a recap of Ye’s crazy week in a nutshell.

Dissing Pete Davidson

Ye shared how he felt about Davidson frolicking around with Kardashian in his latest single “Eazy.” In the song he raps, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Pulling a Kardashian on the Kardashians

https://youtu.be/FUf4o5ixMCc

Their youngest daughter Chicago recently celebrated her fourth birthday and according to her famous daddy, he didn’t get an invite to the party. In an Instagram video, Ye alleged the Kardashians wouldn’t give him the address to the party and were trying to make him look crazy. He felt the need to share the information online to control his narrative, while calling Kardashian a baby mama in the process. Ye provided an update later in the same day after he says Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner let him in to celebrate. The party was also for Jenner and Scott’s daughter Stormi.

Fighting a fan

The rapper reportedly got into a physical altercation with a fan this week. The fan allegedly asked for an autograph in the wee hours of the morning.

Blasting Kim Kardashian and their kids in his new track

His latest single doesn’t just speak about his desire to duke it out with Davidson. He goes off on his soon-to-be ex-wife. Ye says their children are spoiled and out of touch and being raised by nannies.

Flaunting his new woman

Ye met Fox on New Years Eve and the two have been cozied up ever since. In an impromptu photoshoot / date directed by Ye for Interview Magazine featuring Fox, the Uncut Gems actress gave an inside look into their blossoming romance. She says Ye gifted her a new wardrobe and she’s excited for what’s to come for them. Days later, TMZ snapped videos of them sharing a kiss.

Upcoming interview with ‘Hollywood Unlocked’

In a snippet posted to their YouTube page, Hollywood Unlocked gave a preview to a lengthy interview with Ye expected to bear all. He says he brought the house next door to Kardashian to keep some sense of normalcy for their children. Ye says the move was inspired by what he feels he missed in his own life, explaining his mother moving from Atlanta to Chicago caused him less time to spend with his father.