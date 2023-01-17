Kanye West Is Unreachable, Lawyers Taking Drastic Measures to Contact Him

Kanye West has been missing for a couple of weeks now, leaving his lawyers with few options to contact him. On Tuesday, The New York Post reported that the legal team intends to take out newspaper ads to inform Ye that they will no longer be representing him. Legal documents obtained by the news outlet apparently argue that this is their best "alternative means" to formally alert Ye to his lack of representation.

Ye has been represented by the firm Greenberg Traurig for some time now, but they formally withdrew as his counsel on Nov. 30. Since then, they have reportedly been unable to contact Ye, though he was seen the very next day on Alex Jones' web show InfoWars, where he professed his love for Adolf Hitler and wore a mask covering his entire face. The lawyers say they have had a complete "breakdown in communication" with their client, and that he "deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him." After many failed attempts to reach Ye, the lawyers have asked for permission to use newspaper ads.

"Given Ye's public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order," the filing said. It also asked for permission to mail the order to "two possible addresses likely to be Ye's California residences."

The filing emphasizes the lengths to which Greenberg Traurig has gone to try and reach Ye so far. It says that the firm "has dispatched process servers to the addresses it previously knew Ye to frequent, and has exhausted all methods of contacting Ye to arrange for service, including through Ye's legal representatives and through Ye directly." The documents also mention Ye's former business manager, Thomas St. John, who has made headlines for similar frustrations in trying to contact Ye. They hoped the judge would recognize a pattern here and cut them some slack.

St. John is trying to sue West himself, but has been unable to reach him and believes that he is in hiding. Last month, he filed legal documents asking for an extension on the deadline to serve the lawsuit to Ye. St. John's lawsuit reportedly concerns to the abrupt dissolution of an 18-month work contract between them.

Ye was reportedly spotted in photos last week with his former employee Bianca Censori, whom he has apparently struck up a romantic relationship with. So far, the rapper has not commented publicly on this fresh round of legal trouble headed his way.