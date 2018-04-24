Kanye West’s Inner Circle Concerned for His Mental Health After Alleged Outburst

Those close to Kanye West are growing worried with the state of the rapper’s mental health after an alleged outburst during a recent studio session.

West allegedly shouted to the entire room during the studio session that he didn’t need people with “titles” around and that he would “do it all myself,” referring to the handling of his career and brand, The Blast reports. He was adamant that all Yeezy business would be “handled in house,” insinuating by him only.

He allegedly finished his rant by announcing that “Yeezy is the new Apple.”

“We are all worried about his current mental health,” a source close to West told The Blast. Many of those closest to him believe he may be suffering from another “episode” similar to the breakdown he suffered in 2016 that caused the cancellation of his Life of Pablo tour.

The in-studio rant comes at a time while West is unusually active on social media. The typically Twitter-silent rapper took to the platform to announce a new album earlier this month and has since been sharing vague and bizarre tweets, much to social media’s delight. Wife Kim Kardashian West even lightheartedly trolled him after he wrote he wanted to “get rid of everything” in his life that was a distraction.

But sources told The Blast that West’s recent statements aren’t “making a lot of sense” to his team, who first thought the outpour of tweets were simply PR for his upcoming album. Advisors and friends now reportedly believe he may be spiraling.

Radio host Ebro Darden claims that West told him he was addicted to opioids during his hospital stay in 2016. Darden said West told him that he felt like “nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital.”

But sources tell The Blast that West did not suffer from an opioid addiction and at the time was hospitalized from exhaustion after not sleeping for over 48 hours.

Ebro also claimed West said he “loved” President Donald Trump; after he was released from the hospital in November 2017 he went on to seemingly show support for the president by visiting him in the Trump Tower.

The reported concern for West’s mental health comes at a time when most of his out-of-character tweets have been received with lighthearted banter.

After West tweeted, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” his wife Kardashian jokingly responded, “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s friend, model Chrissy Teigen, offered up her air mattress for Kardashian, should West really decide to “get rid of everything.”

The KKW Beauty founder responded, “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.”

Teigen thought this over, then offered a playful yet brilliant solution.

“you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one,” she wrote.

Social media also roasted West for his newest shoe designs ever since his return to social media. He began posting mock-ups of new shoes for his Yeezy fashion brand — but none went over very well.