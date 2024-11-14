Kandi Burruss’ Girl Group PsiRyn Talks Success, Sisterhood, and ‘Sober’ (Exclusive)

In an era where R&B girl groups have become increasingly rare, PsiRyn (pronounced “Siren”) is emerging as a promising force in the music industry. The Atlanta-based trio, comprising Victoria McQueen (22), Anaya Cheyenne (21), and Jada Denise (20), recently sat down with PopCulture to discuss their journey, their chart-climbing debut single “Sober,” and their mission to revive the legacy of R&B girl groups.

The Birth of PsiRyn

The group’s unique spelling, as revealed by member Jada, was actually conceived by Nick Cannon. “We knew we wanted to go with the name Siren, but we were thinking of a cool way that we could switch it up and make it different and unique to us,” she explained. The distinctive spelling, starting with “PSI,” draws inspiration from Greek letters, similar to fraternity and sorority naming conventions.

What makes PsiRyn’s story particularly interesting is that they didn’t start as a conventional girl group. All three members began as solo artists before fate brought them together at AGI Entertainment. Their journey to becoming a group began with a collaboration on a song called “Walk Away” for vocal director Brandon J’s compilation album.

“To promote the song, we did a cover and posted it on Instagram,” Anaya shared. “It got really good feedback. Everybody was like, ‘Y’all sound so good together. These harmonies are A-one. What’s the group name?’ We weren’t even a group!” This casual collaboration would prove to be a pivotal moment in their careers.

The Kandi Connection

The viral Instagram post caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Kandi Burruss, who was working with Cannon to develop a “super girl group.” Through a series of fortunate connections, the trio was approached with the opportunity to form an official group. “He is friends with Kandi Burruss,” Victoria explained. “So he called Kandi and was like, ‘Do you know of any girl groups? I’m looking for a girl group.’”

The partnership with Burruss and Cannon has proven to be invaluable for PsiRyn’s development. Burruss, known for her work with Xscape and numerous other artists, has been instrumental in shaping their sound and career trajectory. The group is signed to her label, Kandi Koated Entertainment, and she has taken an active role in their development, including co-writing and producing their debut single “Sober.”

Making Waves with “Sober”

Their debut single “Sober” has been making significant waves in the industry, climbing to #13 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. The song, which Jada describes as “a fun summertime bop,” carries a relatable message about dealing with life’s daily pressures and finding moments of escape.

“It’s really just about the daily pressures that we go through,” Jada explained. “Sometimes you need to take a second to yourself to get away from the stresses of the real world. Everybody feels that way, and we really just wanted to put out something that everybody can relate to.”

Individual Flavors, Collective Harmony

Each member brings their own unique qualities to PsiRyn. Victoria, self-described as having a “really fun personality,” contributes a soulful voice and powerful belting abilities. Anaya, who describes her voice as “angelic” and “milky,” brings a laid-back yet entertaining energy to the group. Jada, though more introverted, serves as the group’s soprano, delivering intricate runs and high notes that complement her bandmates’ voices.

Their musical backgrounds are equally diverse, though all three share roots in church singing. Victoria grew up surrounded by Motown classics and artists like Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire, thanks to her “old soul” father. Anaya comes from a family of singers and has been creating melodies since infancy. Jada, while the only one without a musical family, developed her talents through church and exposure to artists like Brandy, Monica, and Mariah Carey.

Learning from Legends

The group has already had the opportunity to tour with some of R&B’s biggest names on the Queens of R&B Tour, sharing stages with groups like SWV and Xscape. These experiences have provided valuable mentorship opportunities, with industry veterans offering advice about staying focused and maintaining group unity.

“SWV happened to be sitting in the lounge area,” Anaya recalled. “They stopped us and were like, ‘We love y’all so much… Stay focused. Stay clear minded, stay level headed, always continue to keep each other close. Don’t listen to the outsiders or let people get in your head.’”

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, PsiRyn has ambitious plans for their future and are working on their first EP. “We definitely want to put out an EP and definitely want to put out some more singles probably at the top of the year,” Jada revealed. The group is also focused on releasing a music video for “Sober” and continues to perform on Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Tour.

Victoria emphasized their commitment to versatility: “We’re definitely excited to put out a full body of work so you guys can really hear the different vibes that we have. We’re not just gonna do ballads, we’re not just gonna do up-tempos – we’re going to do all of it.”

Carrying the Torch

As Atlanta natives, PsiRyn are well aware of the city’s rich history of producing successful girl groups like TLC, Xscape, and the OMG Girlz. They see themselves as part of this legacy and feel a responsibility to maintain the standard of excellence set by their predecessors.

“We put pressure on ourselves because we aren’t just doing this just to do it,” Victoria reflected. “We’re doing it because we have a passion for music. We have a passion for singing, and we want to make a name for ourselves and bring back R&B Black girl groups.”