TLC Cancels Major Concert Tour

TLC fans in Australia and surrounding areas won't be seeing the iconic supergroup live anytime soon. In a statement from Live Nation, fans learned their concert dates have been officially canceled. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, TLC's upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue will no longer be proceeding," the statement notes in part. "To our incredible Australian and New Zealand fans, with heavy hearts, we regret to announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour. Unforeseen circumstances have made it impossible to proceed, and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment. Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you. We can't wait to be back in your beautiful countries soon. Thank you for your understanding and love." Concert goers who purchased tickets will receive a full refund via the original payment method.

Concerns immediately arose regarding member Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins' health. She's long battled sickle cell anemia, which has been crippling at times, causing long stints in the hospital and previous canceled engagements. In a Lifetime A&E docuseries, T-Boz took fans behind the scenes of all she has to do in order to physically prepare for live performances, and how she manages the aftermath.

Johns Hopkins describes sickle cell anemia as "an inherited blood disorder marked by defective hemoglobin. It inhibits the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen. Sickle cells tend to stick together, blocking small blood vessels and causing painful and damaging complications." A rep has confirmed the tour cancelation was not due to T-Boz's health.

TLC fans can see the group this Spring in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lovers and Friends music festival just announced their lineup, which kicks off on May 4. TLC is on the bill. The group have been on a series of tours lately, some alone, and others with a mashup of other popular 90s acts.