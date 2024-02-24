Justin Timberlake Suddenly Cancels London Concert Due to Illness

Justin Timberlake had to back out of a concert. According to Billboard, the "Selfish" singer was set to perform a one-night show at the Roundhouse in Camden in London on Feb. 23 but canceled last minute because of an illness. He had taken to his Instagram Stories to update his fans and was as apologetic as ever, clearly upset at the turn of events.

"Hi, everybody," Timberlake started his video. "This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I'm sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I'm gutted about. But as you may or may not know, I've been battling some kind of bug. And I thought it was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse."

Timberlake promised his fans that he would make it up to them, noting he was excited to perform at the legendary theater. The musician had visited The Graham Norton Show earlier and powered through, but woke up Friday morning feeling "worse than ever." As of now, details about a possible rescheduled show at the Roundhouse have yet to be revealed, but hopefully, more information will be announced soon for the London fans after Timberlake recovers.

Earlier this week, Timberlake took to Instagram to share that he "Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through." Unfortunately, it seems he wasn't able to power through. However, health definitely takes priority. The fact that he was still doing promo while sick is impressive, but his body just could not take any more. Last month, he had a one night only show in New York City, which was free, to celebrate his birthday. The London show was only announced last week, meaning that it hopefully shouldn't be too hard to reschedule.

Justin Timberlake has been doing promotion left and right for his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, his first album since 2018's Man of the Woods. He also returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in almost 10 years. Even in the midst of Britney Spears drama, it seems the hardcore JT fans are in it for the long run. Fingers crossed that Timberlake gets over his flu very soon, especially since he will soon have to start rehearsals for his highly-anticipated upcoming tour, which kicks off in April.