Britney Spears Appears to Shade Justin Timberlake After Apology Drama

The singer wrote that she was 'not sorry' for her post.

Is the truce between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake over? Timberlake caused a stir at New York City's Irving Plaza on Wednesday night during his free concert. From social media footage of Timberlake's show, the singer is seen addressing the crowd before performing "Holy Grail," which he turns into "Cry Me a River."

An Instagram user named @gilbertohoraa posted a video where Justin said, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f— nobody." There was speculation that Timberlake was shading his ex, Britney Spears, who revealed some shocking revelations about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Justin Timberlake: 'I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize, to absolutely f*cking nobody’ 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XTZNzH6sc1 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 2, 2024

Britney is now appearing to clap back at Justin on Instagram. She wrote, "Someone told me someone was talking sh— about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time???" As she concluded her Instagram post, "I'm not sorry !!!"

Recently, Spears made a public apology and praised Justin's single, "Selfish," via an Instagram post that has since been deleted. She wrote, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good..." she wrote alongside a rose emoji on Instagram. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" She added of Timberlake's other new single, "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

Timberlake sang "Cry Me a River," at a Las Vegas concert last month, telling the crowd he meant no disrespect before starting the song.

In her memoir, Spears described learning she was pregnant with Timerblake. Since both of their careers were at their height, and the pregnancy was unplanned and out of wedlock, they decided to terminate it. She claimed that the painful at-home abortion left her traumatized and distraught.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, a source shared Timberlake's reaction to Britney's memoir after the book was released. "Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife] Jessica Biel just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

Timberlake apologized to Spears for vilifying her during the breakup of their relationship and for his role in crushing Janet Jackson's career after her infamous Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of 2004 at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2021. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he said in part of the post.

Spears and Timberlake share the same title of his recent release, "Selfish." Her track has since risen to the top of the iTunes chart and is enjoying a resurgence.