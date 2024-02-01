Justin Timberlake Teases New Music From NSYNC

Justin Timberlake has *NSYNC fans excited about a reunion after his latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but it might not be what boy band lovers were hoping for. Timberlake, whose new single "Selfish" dropped earlier this month, dropped a heavy hint to Kelly Clarkson Tuesday that last year's big *NSYNC reunion is just the start of something big,

"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," he told Clarkson of former bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, whom he collaborated with for the first time in over two decades on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack song "Better Place," which was released in September 2023.

"That was fun," he continued of getting back in the studio with his former band. "It's kind of crazy, like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry." Timberlake continued of *NSYNC's influence on his musical career, "Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat. I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."

Timberlake's new solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, drops March 15 and will be the artist's first album in six years since his 2018 album Man in the Woods. It's here that sources at RCA Records tell TMZ the *NYSYNC reunion will be going down, not with independent music of their own. RCA Records insiders told the outlet that Timberlake's tease was in reference to his *NSYNC bandmates recording background vocals for his upcoming album

The insiders continued that RCA Records higher-ups are adamant that if *NSYNC is to make a real comeback, it will be with the band's own sound, which would also include Chasez singing half of the lead vocals alongside Timberlake, just like back during the height of their career. No such plans are imminent, however, and reports indicate that Timberlake is fully concentrated on his upcoming world tour, which includes no plans to reunite with his former band members on stage at this point.