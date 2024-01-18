Jason Isbell Concert Suddenly Canceled Due to Illness

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit suddenly canceled a concert this week due to illness. On Wednesday, as fans were already in the venue and seated for the show, Isbell's record label announced that the band would not be able to perform. "Unfortunately due to illness, tonight's show with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield, MO, has been postponed," reads a statement shared on Instagram. "We are working to reschedule and will announce a new date soon. Hold onto your tickets. They will be honored for the rescheduled date."

With no specifics having been initially given regarding the illness cancellation, over on Reddit some fans claimed that Isbell had been admitted to a local Emergency Room. "I've heard from two friends working the venue that he is in the ER. Disappointed to not see the show tonight, but hoping he's not in too bad shape," one person commented in a subreddit dedicated to the singer. Someone else added, "We were near the front of the line to get in when someone working the venue made the announcement and said 'likely a respiratory illness.'"

In response to the speculation, Isbell took to Instagram to set the record straight. "So... I haven't been in the hospital and I don't have COVID- looks like I got just enough of a virus from my daughter over the weekend to cause drainage that temporarily screwed up my vocal cords," he stated. "I got checked out, got a prescription, and I'm sleeping at an angle and drinking a ton of water. Everybody is ok, I just can't sing well enough to put on a show that meets our standards."

Isbell then shared that he would have to cancel his Thursday night concert as well, due to the ongoing illness. "Last night and tonight are rescheduled for May and I'm hoping to be all good to go for the OKC shows tomorrow and Saturday," he explained. "Thanks for understanding, and I'm terribly sorry if you've gone out of your way to see these shows."

The singer has been getting lots of support from fans since his announcement, with one writing, "I respect how you always go above and beyond for the fans. Most people would have hid behind an 'official statement.' Rest well, we all know how them kids bring home the sickness." Another person added, "Hope you feel better soon, sir. There's a good movie that just started streaming on Apple+ you might check out while you're laid up," referring to Isbell's role in the new Martin Scorsese/Leonardo DiCaprio movie Killers of the Flower Moon, which is now available to stream.